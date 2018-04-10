ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — Homes and businesses near a southern Michigan chemical manufacturer have been evacuated after a tanker truck hauling the chemical n-Butyl Methacrylate began to heat up.



The Daily Telegram of Adrian reports the evacuation order was made around noon Tuesday for everyone in a half-mile radius of Anderson Development in Adrian.

The Lenawee County sheriff's office said in a news release that the evacuations were precautionary and that none of the chemical had been released. The sheriff's office also said the chemical's reaction process was being neutralized.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to determine Tuesday afternoon how n-Butyl Methacrylate is used.

No one answered the phone Tuesday afternoon at Anderson Development.

Adrian is about 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.