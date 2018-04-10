NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group is attacking CNN for what it considers hypocrisy about its directive to local news anchors to read a message denouncing fake news.

News websites for local television stations owned by Sinclair on Tuesday posted a link to a four-minute video critical of CNN. The video calls the network reprehensible for reporting on a video message that Sinclair compelled its news anchors to read in recent weeks.

Sinclair said that the message given by local anchors to be wary of fake news is similar to warnings that CNN and its media reporter Brian Stelter have been giving for years.

Stelter tweeted that the difference is that he's not being given corporate directives on what to say.