NOW: SkyFOX is over the TPC Scottsdale where police say six people are dead after a small plane crash last night - #LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/L2TuRRRjrQ pic.twitter.com/N8wp5RXOaS — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) April 10, 2018

Police in suburban Phoenix say all six people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed on a golf course shortly after taking off from a nearby airport.

The identities of those killed in the night-time crash in Scottsdale haven't been released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Investigators were at the site today, examining the burned wreckage next to a tree on a dirt area, with seven vehicles parked on nearby turf and others nearby.

TPC Scottsdale Champions is the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says it was a Piper PA-24 Comanche which is a single-engine plane that can have four or six seats.

- AP