WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit with the ruling emir of Qatar (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The ruling emir of Qatar is telling President Donald Trump his country stands firmly against terrorism.

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is telling Trump "we do not tolerate people who support or fund terrorism." Trump once accused the tiny gas-rich nation of funding terrorism at a "high level."

Advertisement

Trump says in the Oval Office that "we're making sure that terrorism funding is stopped" in the region.

The emir is also thanking Trump for his role in trying to solve the crisis involving Qatar and America's allies in the Persian Gulf. He says Trump's role "is very vital to end the crisis in the region."

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming the ruling emir of Qatar to the White House.

Trump greeted Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Tuesday. Trump once accused the tiny gas-rich nation of funding terrorism at a "high level."

The leaders are set to hold a meeting and working lunch that the White House said would focus on strengthening ties, including security and economic issues.

America's allies in the Persian Gulf are feuding with Qatar. When the dispute began 10 months ago, Trump sided with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and neighbors who accused Qatar of spreading extremism, fomenting regional unrest and allowing funds to flow to terror groups. Qatar denies all those charges.

Trump hasn't repeated that charge recently and Qatar has since taken steps to address U.S. concerns.

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hosting the ruling emir of Qatar, the tiny gas-rich nation he once accused of funding terrorism.

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be at the White House on Tuesday. White House officials say they'll discuss strengthening ties, including security and economic issues.

Last summer, Trump took the side of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries in their ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar. He said Qatar had historically supported terror groups at a "high level." Qatar denies that charge but has taken steps to address U.S. concerns.

In a phone call last week, Trump credited the emir with working to counter terror financing and extremism. The White House says they also discussed concerns about Iran and the need to resolve the Gulf crisis.