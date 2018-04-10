The midweek Champions League matches finds "AP Sports Weekly" podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg staking out opposing positions on the beautiful game.

Litke argues the Champions League is the best competition in sports. Dahlberg thinks the season never seems to end and loyalty is a rare commodity.

Also on the show: a recap of the Masters with AP golf writer Doug Ferguson and a preview of next weekend's start of the NBA playoffs with pro basketball writer Tim Reynolds.

On the menu: Carraba's calorie count and the "Triple Ferguson."