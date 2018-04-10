The poisoned daughter of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital after the nerve agent attack.

Yulia Skripal, 33, and her father, 66, were targeted in Salisbury five weeks ago and have been in hospital since, the Daily Mail reported.

She has been taken to a secure location and a statement from her doctors is reportedly expected today.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the use of chemical weapons on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Photo / Supplied

The pair had spent a month in critical condition in Salisbury District Hospital but have since made recoveries.

They were both contaminated by Novichok, which is believed to have been smeared on the handle of Mr Skripal's front door at his Salisbury home.

Yulia's cousin, Viktoria, today said she is "feeling pleased" that the 33-year-old is "well enough to be released from hospital" and expects her to claim political asylum.

Yesterday, Viktoria told a Russian talk show that an application to seek protection outside of Russia is about to be lodged.

"I know that Yulia Skripal's statement about political asylum is coming already," RIA news agency claimed.

Various police, Army and other emergency service personal attend a scene in Durrington near Salisbury. Photo / AP

It comes after her relatives said they fear she is being held in 'detention' by Britain and not allowed to say what she really feels.

The ex-spy's cousin, Natalia Pestova, 65, spoke out in Siberia after reports that the poisoned 33-year-old and her ex-spy father Sergei could be given political asylum or new identities, possibly in America.

Meanwhile, RAF spooks intercepted a message to Moscow saying 'the package has been delivered' shortly after Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia were poisoned, it has been reported.

It is understood the information was central to the intelligence package shared with Britain's allies before more than 100 Russian diplomats were expelled from countries across the world.

The British Government has repeatedly said it is 'highly likely' Russia was behind the attacks in Salisbury despite scientists at military research site Porton Down being unable to confirm that the Novichok nerve agent came from Moscow.

Police officers stand guard at the bottom of the road where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury. Photo / AP

According to the Sunday Express, intelligence 'insiders' revealed two messages sent from Syria to Moscow were intercepted at an RAF listening post in Cyprus on March 3 and 4.

The message on March 4, the day of the poisoning, included the phrase 'the package has been delivered' and that two people have "made a successful egress".

A Flight Lieutenant then flagged the message intercepted the previous day following the attack on the Skripals, although its contents have not been revealed.

Spies at the Governments intelligence headquarters the GCHQ in Cheltenham were then given the information as they put together a dossier on the poisoning.

It comes as the Mail on Sunday revealed the agent used to poison former Russian agent Mr Skripal and his daughter was specially designed to take "four hours to kill them" so their assassins could flee Britain.

Security sources said the Russians developed a less powerful 'boutique' Novichok that could be absorbed through the skin to help their agents avoid capture.

Novichok is normally administered in gas form and kills its victims within minutes.

This adjustment to the nerve agent, made after exhaustive scientific tests conducted at a secret Russian scientific establishment, proved a crucial flaw in the double murder bid.

While it allowed the would-be murderers to escape, it also gave doctors and scientists time to identify the Novichok and treat the patients with antidotes.