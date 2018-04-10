KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Survivors of Afghanistan's many wars have tucked memories of those they have lost inside boxes draped in a flag of their own creation that represents the Afghanistan of their dreams.

These "memory boxes" are a tribute to those lost to war but also a healing balm for those left behind. The project, known as the Memory Box Initiative, was designed by the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization.

Salim Rajabi, project organizer, says it pays tribute to the millions of Afghans killed and wounded in 40 years of relentless war and helps heal the wounds of the living.

The boxes — about 300 of them — are stacked in a room in Kabul and padlocked against intruders.

Next month, the boxes will go to Germany, for an exhibit in Frankfurt.