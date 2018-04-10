A US woman arrested for beheading her boyfriend told the police "you have to take me back and let me get my heads", as they drove her away from the crime scene.

Roena Chery Mills, from West Virginia, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 29-year-old Bo Allen White.

A judge has requested a further assessment of her mental competency.

According to court documents obtained by TV station WVNS, Mills was found covered in blood and wearing a glove on her left hand on April 1.

Mills, 41, used a fake name and told the officers she had been cut and left bloodied after being thrown through a glass door.

She became aggressive and had to be placed under arrest before reportedly telling police: "You have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Later that day, officers received a tip off about a decapitated body of a man found in a different part of town. A different, unidentified part of his body was also found where Mills was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, the killing was a "decapitation homicide", Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said.

A court-ordered mental status evaluation will determine if Mills can face trial in White's brutal death. The case will then be presented to a grand jury in June.

She remains in custody.