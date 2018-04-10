MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers have found 120 gallons (450 liters) of liquid methamphetamine in one of the fuel tanks of a truck in the state of Sinaloa.

The army said Monday that the soldiers were searching the truck at a highway checkpoint near the city of Mazatlan and became suspicious of the fuel tank, apparently because it didn't smell like diesel.

The truck had set out from Michoacan state and was headed north to Mazatlan. Michoacan is one of the largest meth-producing states in Mexico.

The truck and its driver were handed over to police.