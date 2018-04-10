CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will register his candidacy to return to the country's highest office at the deadline for October's election.

Brazil's Workers' Party announced after an eight-hour meeting Monday that da Silva remains its candidate and will have his bid registered on the final filing day, Aug. 15.

Current legislation allows Brazil's electoral court to reject da Silva's candidacy due to his conviction.

Despite being convicted of corruption and money laundering, da Silva leads polls on the race for the presidency, an office he held in 2003-2010. He can still appeal his conviction.

Advertisement

The once hugely popular leader was imprisoned Saturday and he still faces trials in seven other graft cases. He denies any wrongdoing and says he is being politically persecuted.