TOP STORIES:

CAR--F1-MERCEDES-HAMILTON'S FRUSTRATION

SAKHIR, Bahrain — World champion Lewis Hamilton wants a rapid improvement in communication from his Mercedes team during races. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL-EXPENSIVE DEFENDERS

Advertisement

MANCHESTER, England — They are the world's two most expensive defenders, signed at a combined cost of nearly $200 million in the January transfer window. But while Virgil van Dijk has stamped his authority at Liverpool and looks the leader it has longed for, Aymeric Laporte is still adapting to life in English soccer at Manchester City and isn't even a first-choice pick heading into the Champions League quarterfinal between the teams. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-SALAH — Salah trains to boost Liverpool ahead of Man City game. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA

MANCHESTER, England — Pep Guardiola says Manchester City needs a Champions League title. Truly joining the European elite might be a target for the manager but the fans don't always have such affection for the competition whose anthem they boo. By Rob Harris. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--ROMA-BARCELONA

ROME — Eusebio Di Francesco is imploring his Roma players to pull off the "unthinkable" against Barcelona. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GLF--ON GOLF: REED'S REPUTATION

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Tiger Woods was among the first to congratulate Patrick Reed for his Masters victory, adding a personal touch about the Presidents Cup. Reed was known for the red, white and blue of team competition. A green jacket changes that reputation. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — The men's 400 and women's 1,500 meters feature at the athletics stadium, while on the final day of competition at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre pool, the men's 1,500 and medley relays help end that six-night program. By John Pye. Developing.

— With:

— Sidebars on merit.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

HYDERABAD, India — Sunrisers Hyderabad spoil Rajasthan Royals' return to the Indian Premier League in a thumping nine-wicket home victory. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--WORLD CUP 2030 BID

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have agreed on 12 cities where they want to host the centenary World Cup in 2030. SENT: 310 words, photo.

BKN--KINGS-SPURS

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs can clinch their 21st consecutive trip to the playoffs by beating the Sacramento Kings, who haven't won in San Antonio in six years. The Spurs also can get in with wins by Memphis or Portland. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 0030 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Leverkusen beats Leipzig 4-1 in showdown for Champs League. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Villarreal loses again, drops to sixth. SENT: 190 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.