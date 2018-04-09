US President Donald Trump has reacted angrily to news of an FBI raid on the offices of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, calling it "a disgrace".

Trump also called the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into 2016 election meddling "an attack on our country".

The move ignited the president's anger, with Trump calling it a "disgrace" that federal agents "broke into" the office of his personal lawyer.

"I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens," Trump said when asked about Mueller. "Many people have said you should fire him."

Cohen is being investigated for possible bank fraud, campaign finance violations, according to a person familiar with the case.

FBI agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office, seizing records about Cohen's clients, including those related to a 2016 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump.

Among the documents seized were privileged communications between Cohen and his clients — including those with Trump, according to a person familiar with the investigators' work. Investigators took Cohen's computer, phone and personal financial records as part of the search of his office at Rockefeller Centre, the person said.

The raid is related to an investigation referred by the Special Counsel to federal prosecutors in New York, according to Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen.

Ryan called the tactics "inappropriate and unnecessary," saying Cohen has "cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

