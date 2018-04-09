More than 200,000 chicken nuggets have been rescued after a truck crash in Melbourne.

About a million McDonald's chicken nuggets were damaged when a truck crashed on the Hume Highway on Thursday.

Despite more than 800,000 nuggets being discarded, there was a happy ending when 200,000 nuggets from the crash were donated to people in need.

This is heartbreaking .. hundreds of boxes of nuggets written off. Straight to the tip. Need someone to take them off your hands @maccas? @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/QtRwlKgRsT — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) April 5, 2018

After being inspected, the nuggets were put into cold storage before being served to those in need at a meal centre run by the the Salvation Army.

"It's amazing to see the impact of something as simple as chicken nuggets can have on people," Salvation Army Major Brendan Nottle told AAP on Monday.

"It's just been sensational."

There were enough chicken nuggets to last a number of weeks, he said.

While the driver was not injured in the incident, three fire trucks worked at the scene to clear around 1400 litres of diesel, which had spilled on the road.