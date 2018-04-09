Federal Bureau of Investigation agents carrying court-authorised search warrants have seized documents from US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

That's according to a statement from Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the US Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are "in part" related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of US$130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

Ryan says agents seized "protected attorney client communications." He is not elaborating on the contents.

Ryan called the tactics "inappropriate and unnecessary," saying Cohen has "cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

Things we know based on reporting that Michael Cohen was involved in that seem to be of interest to Bob Mueller

- The Stormy Daniels hush money payoff

- The "Ukraine peace deal" floated to the White House

- Trump's quest for a Trump Tower Moscow

Not clear what the raid was for. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 9, 2018

Vanity Fair is reporting that the FBI raided Michael Cohen's hotel room at the Loews Regency in New York.



"A handful of them remained upstairs for several hours, according to a source familiar with the situation."https://t.co/nWEW0fFNUN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2018

CBS's Pat Milton reports the FBI stormed not only Michael Cohen's office, but also his New York residence, seizing documents and other material, as authorized in a search warrant. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) April 9, 2018

Stormy Daniels tells The Daily Beast she's crowdfunded more than $305,000 to cover her legal fees. https://t.co/AvSj9w39ex — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2018



- AP, Washington Post