A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been shot dead by police in Romford, east London.

According to police reports, the unnamed man was making threats and claiming to be in possession of a firearm, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Police were called by a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a firearm at an address in Collier Row.

"Firearms officers attended the location and were informed the man had left the address, armed with a firearm.

"A man - believed to be aged in his 40s - was shot by police in the vicinity of Collier Row Road and Lodge Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Local resident Angela Dorman told the BBC she was on her way to work when she saw a "large police cordon" and "lots of police sirens".

"Collier Row Road is usually very busy with traffic at this time of the morning," she said.

"Traffic was being diverted up Lodge Lane which I thought was unusual and just knew something was wrong.

"As I got to the Esso garage I could see white tarpaulin covering something, there were also gloves and tissues lying on the ground. I could see one police officer standing on the garage's concourse."

Over 50 people have died as a result of violence in London so far this year, as ministers and MPs work to address the causes.