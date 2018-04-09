COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to lower the bond for an Alabama man charged with murder in the death of his wife, a suburban mom and exhibitionist who posted racy photographs of herself online.

Shelby County Circuit Judge William Bostick scheduled a hearing Monday afternoon for 45-year-old William Jeffrey West, who's charged in the January slaying of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West.

Authorities say the woman died from a blow to the head with a liquor bottle. Her partially nude body was found outside the couple's home in the Birmingham suburb of Calera.

The defense is asking the judge to reduce West's $500,000 bond, arguing the former college police officer isn't a danger and has community ties. The defense says West knew about his wife's online activities and wasn't upset.