SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni tribal officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 15 people, including children, in the southwestern city of Taiz.

They say Monday's airstrike hit a house in Dimnat Khadir district, an area that has seen heavy fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-allied Houthi rebels. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the rebels since March 2015, in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine. U.N. officials say the fighting has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.