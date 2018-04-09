A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from the March meeting of its policymakers on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the central bank modestly raised its benchmark interest rate to a still-low range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. The Fed's policymakers also signaled that a total of three rate increases are likely this year. Some economists have speculated that the Fed could raise rates more quickly if signs of rapid economic growth emerge.

TURBULENCE AHEAD?

Wall Street expects that Delta Air Line's latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Financial analysts predict the airline will report Thursday that its fiscal first-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Delta has benefited from rising prices amid strong demand. Investors will be listening for an update on how bookings are faring ahead of the summer travel season.

HELP WANTED

U.S. employers have sharply ramped up their demand for workers this year.

Employers were advertising 6.3 million jobs at the end of January, the most since records began 17 years ago. Meanwhile, the number of people hired ticked up and fewer Americans quit in January compared with the previous month. Did the trend continue in February? Find out Friday, when the Labor Department issues its latest survey of job openings.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Sept. 6.2

Oct. 6.1

Nov. 5.9

Dec. 5.7

Jan. 6.3

Feb. (est.) 6.3

Source: FactSet