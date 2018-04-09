LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview.

Authorities tell Newsday that the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.

There was no immediate word on any injuries. Traffic on the parkway was halted in both directions.

Advertisement

Video shows the entire roof of the bus mangled. Young adult passengers are seen sitting and standing outside of the bus, some draped in blankets, as firefighters inspect the wreckage.