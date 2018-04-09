Reports are emerging on Twitter that a Syrian airbase or military airport in Homs is under attack, possibly by US or Israeli aircraft.

But so far there is no confirmation of who is attacking.

The Guardian's world editor Julian Borger tweeted: Pentagon official on Syria: "We are aware of the reports. We have nothing to confirm."

This morning US President Donald Trump said there would be a "big price to pay" after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.

At least 40 people were killed, including families found in their homes and shelters, opposition activists and local rescuers say, Reuters reports.

AFP reports that French President Emmanuel Macron accused Damascus of "chemical attacks" against civilians in Syrian rebel enclave of Douma in a call with Trump as the two leaders shared information "confirming" the use of chemical weapons.

AP has added new details:

Syria's state-run news agency says the military's air defenses have confronted a missile attack on air base in central Syria and shot down eight missiles. The report on SANA says the attack on the T4 military airbase in Homs province "is likely to be an American aggression."However, US officials tell AP that the US has not launched airstrikes on Syria.SANA says the attack resulted in a number of casualties.

A senior administration official tells CNN's Barbara Starr that reports tonight from the region claiming U.S. Tomahawk missiles have struck targets in Syria are not true. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 9, 2018

Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria. — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) April 9, 2018

America denies. If true, likely Israel. https://t.co/McYfknMNKj — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 9, 2018

BREAKING: Syrian state television says American missiles are striking military airport in Homs. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 9, 2018

[BREAKING] Syrian State TV: T4 airbase in central Syria was attacked by several rockets that seem to be fired by American forces. pic.twitter.com/XJwKGOxHgX — S. Rifai (@THE_47th) April 9, 2018

Regime sources are reporting that Assad's T4 Airbase in Homs is under attack. Earlier @Joyce_Karam reported jets flying east from the Mediterranean across Jounieh, Lebanon. Identity of the attackers not yet known. #Syria — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 9, 2018

Earlier there were reports of aircraft and missiles over Lebanon:

Been watching these reports of aircraft over Lebanon. I’ve watched/participated strikes/overflight since 1983. It could be Israel aircraft or US cruise missiles but audio is def at low altitude. Jounieh Axis is best entryway for missiles to Central Syria. https://t.co/UrEFaytMdd — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 9, 2018

VIDEO of Jets over #Lebanon crossing to #Syria , sent to me by Lebanese trusted colleague, taken 38 min ago https://t.co/FSZINNvH81 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018

Developments are racing on #Syria :

•Aircrafts crossing Lebanon

•White House meeting now

•UNSC tomorrow

Our update https://t.co/mBYiBnGRQY — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018

White House puts out its readout of Trump-Macron conversation today on Syria. They agreed to "coordinate a strong, joint response" pic.twitter.com/q4igOexTc4 — Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 9, 2018

#BREAKING: There are multiple reports the United States has fired tomahawk missiles on military targets in Syria. Local media outlets are reporting missiles were spotted flying over Lebanon towards Syria a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/31WRFZ19Bo — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 9, 2018

Pro-regime Syrian channel reports: “an aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement. pic.twitter.com/Y2QYr6S5Pt — Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018

Reports of airstrikes against T4 airbase in central Syria. Base was one of Russia's primary operations centres during anti-ISIS campaign. Likely to still host some Russian equipment, possibly personnel. — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) April 9, 2018

understand there was no NSC meeting tonight on syria.

US still working on the assessment — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 9, 2018