MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua say that police who were providing security for the governor have been attacked.

Gov. Javier Corral was not harmed.

In a statement, the Chihuahua state prosecutors' office says that officers noticed a suspicious vehicle Saturday afternoon. Occupants of the vehicle then opened fire on them. The police were wounded, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Local press reported that the three officers were in a patrol vehicle outside a convenience store near the entrance of a country club where Corral was playing golf. The state government did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The prosecutors' office says there have been other recent attacks against state police.