TOP STORIES:

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Patrick Reed takes a three-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy onto the final round of the Masters. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Advertisement

LONDON — Arsenal hosts Southampton in the Premier League before misfiring Chelsea welcomes West Ham in a London derby. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1830 GMT.

CAR--F1-BAHRAIN GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Sebastian Vettel starts from pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, with world champion Lewis Hamilton way back in ninth on the grid for the desert race under floodlights. Vettel will be confident of adding to his season-opening win in Australia two weeks ago. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1830 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Levante took a big step toward avoiding demotion in the Spanish league by defeating Las Palmas 2-1 with an injury-time winner on Sunday. Later, Real Madrid hosts city rival Atletico Madrid with the teams fighting for second place in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 217 words, photos - will be updated. By 1700 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Napoli needs a win over visiting Chievo Verona to move back within four points of Serie A leader Juventus. Also, Inter Milan visits Torino and AC Milan meets Sassuolo. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1530 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund hopes to atone for recent disappointments with a Bundesliga win at home against Stuttgart, while Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Hoffenheim in a duel for European qualification. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

SOC-FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Seventh-place Montpellier travels to Mediterranean rival Marseille, hoping to advance its bid to qualify for the Europa League. Montpellier has lost only once in its last 13 league games. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 2100 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Porto tries to stay close to leader Benfica when it hosts Desportivo Aves in the Portuguese league, while Sporting Lisbon — in turmoil after a spat involving the club's president and some players — plays at Pacos Ferreira to try to regain third place. UPCOMING: 250 words. By 2330 GMT.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Yohan Blake wants to add a Commonwealth Games title to his collection from the Olympics and world championships. By John Pye. SENT: 744 words, photos - will be updated.

TEN--SPAIN-GERMANY

VALENCIA, Spain — No. 1-ranked Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev to keep Spain alive in the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany on Sunday. SENT: 173 words, photos - will be updated.

TEN--ITALY-FRANCE

GENOA, Italy — Lucas Pouille kept his focus when Fabio Fognini began throwing his racket in frustration during a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory that put France into the Davis Cup semifinals Sunday. SENT: 126 words, photos.

CYC--PARIS-ROUBAIX

ROUBAIX — A week after his victory in the Tour of Flanders, Dutch rider Niki Terpstra is among the favorites in the Paris-Roubaix, a race he won four years ago. UPCOMING: 350 words. By 1700 GMT.

ATH--PARIS MARATHON

PARIS — Paul Lonyangata retained his title at the Paris Marathon on Sunday and Betsy Saina completed a Kenya sweep by winning the women's race. SENT: 259 words, photos.

CAR--TOUR OF CORSICA

AJACCIO, Corsica — Defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier extends his lead in the world championship by winning the Tour of Corsica on Sunday. SENT: 248 words.

ALSO:

— MMA--UFC 223 — Move aside, Conor: Nurmagomedov takes UFC's 155-pound crown. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1002 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Warriors win back fans with 5-win start to NRL. SENT: 271 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.