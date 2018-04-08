JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian who tried to stab an Israeli in the West Bank has been shot.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the Palestinian was armed with a long screwdriver and was trying to stab the Israeli near the settlement of Mishor Adumim when another Israeli civilian drew a gun and shot the would-be attacker. The wounded Palestinian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

There has been a spike in violence since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel. Stabbings and car-ramming have been widely used by Palestinian assailants.

At least nine Palestinians were shot dead in weekend protests along the Gaza border.