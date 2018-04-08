The residents of the Danish town of Vordingborg, located on the island of Zealand in the Baltic Sea, captured an unsuccessful demolition of an old 173-foot concrete silo tower in the local port.

The video was posted on YouTube.

On Friday, April 6, experts blew up the old structure, but contrary to their plan, the tower collapsed on the library building.

Policemen and rescuers were at the scene. According to them, no one was injured at the demolition site.

Officials are trying to find out what caused the silo to fall on the library building.