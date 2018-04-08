President Donald Trump has been criticized on social media for bragging about his 'well built' Trump Tower even though one person died in the four-alarm fire on the building's 50th floor.

As New York City firefighters doused the flames, Trump tweeted on Saturday: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

• Man killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York



BREAKING: A fire at New York City's Trump Tower has left at least one person in critical condition pic.twitter.com/5RkjKvjZSa — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 8, 2018

But that tweet was posted before it became official news that one person died, reports Daily Mail.

"I'm sure the family of the deceased will be comforted to know that it was a well built building," tweeted one Twitter user.

Another user tweeted: "No consideration for the person reported as seriously hurt? Shows what's really important '(well built building)'. The little things..."

Another Twitter user referred to Trump as a "malignant narcissism."

"Someone died," tweeted another user. "Your lack of empathy is pathological."

"It's apparently impossible for you to react like a human being," another Twitter user wrote.

"How about the people that were injured," asked another Twitter user. The blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the tower just before 6pm. Thick black smoke billowed out from Trump Tower as burning debris fell onto Fifth Avenue.

The 67-year-old male occupant of the apartment where the fire started died after being transported to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital in critical condition, an NYPD source tells DailyMail.com.

What about the person who died and the 6 that were injured? Not one mention. Typical. — Kathi Mills (@kathi_mills) April 8, 2018

Someone died and 4 firefighters were injured — m (@mxbvvv) April 8, 2018

how about condolences to the person who died and his family? how about hope the injured responders recover quickly? how about there are NO SPRINKLERS in the top floors .... you are responsible for that. — Nancy Dayian (@ndayian) April 8, 2018

They will release his identity once his family has been notified.

Four firefighters also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During a press conference at the scene, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said 'the apartment was virtually, entirely on fire' when firefighters arrived.

"They were knocking down the fire, they found one occupant," Nigro said.

"This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke. 200 Firefighters and EMS members are on scene."

"We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire," Nigro added.

The FDNY had to search several floors because of the smoke condition above the 50 floor.

The fire was finally declared under control at around 7:45pm.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

The president is also in Washington D.C.

At least five fire trucks were seen responding to the fire on Fifth Avenue.

Fire damage is seen on a side of Trump Tower. Photo / AP

Trump has an office and home in the building.

As of 6:55pm the FDNY said that they remained on scene. While the fire may be "confined" firefighters will continue to battle the blaze until its determined to be under control.

Eric Trump also took to Twitter: "Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

While the building was not evacuated some people chose to self-evacuate.

The streets around Trump Tower are closed on 5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 57th Street. West 56th Street is closed from 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue.

The FDNY has called this a mass emergency response and is sending dozens of firetrucks to the 58 story skyscraper.

People look at Trump Tower after a fire in the building in New York. Photo / AP

There was a minor fire just three months ago in a cooling tower on the roof of the Midtown skyscraper, in which two people suffered minor injuries.

"We had one minor injury to a firefighter, some debris fell on him," FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich said at the time. "We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he's refused medical."

The high-rise houses both residences and businesses.