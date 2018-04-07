A fire has broken out on the upper floors of US President Donald Trump's iconic New York building, Trump Tower - but has been quickly contained following a mass response by firefighters.

The blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the Manhattan skyscraper just before 6pm (10am Sunday NZT). It was classified as a three-alarm fire, an FDNY source told the Daily Mail, with 140 firefighters on the scene.

President Donald Trump has an office and home at the 58-story building, but is currently in Washington.

At 10.40am (NZT), he tweeted: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

His son, Eric Trump, said the flames had broken out in a residential apartment and thanked the fire and police departments for their response.

"Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower," he tweeted. "The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

This fire is expanding rapidly........ video from a higher vantage point! pic.twitter.com/SlQtI2jgU4 — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

The FDNY called it a mass emergency response and sent dozens of firetrucks to the 58-story skyscraper.

In videos from the scene, flames could be seen leaping out of several windows, with debris flying into the air and onto the street.

There was a minor fire just three months ago in a cooling tower on the roof of the Midtown skyscraper, in which two people suffered minor injuries.

This is the second significant fire at Trump Tower this year; first was in January https://t.co/bMyQoBQlCw https://t.co/1YtnjQkL8e — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 7, 2018

"We had one minor injury to a firefighter, some debris fell on him," FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich said at the time. "We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he's refused medical."

Smoke and debris. Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices. #fire #trumptower pic.twitter.com/JdvXPOKmpF — Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018

The high-rise houses both residences and businesses.

This is a developing story.