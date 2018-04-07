TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City can seal the first Premier League title under Pep Guardiola with a victory over Manchester United. The Manchester derby is one of eight games on a day that started with a 0-0 Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos. Separates on Saturday's 8 EPL games.

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship. He got there by mostly staying out of trouble at daunting Augusta National and mastering the four par 5s. Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round and moved to 9-under 135 for the tournament. He takes a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman into Saturday's third round, which could be affected by rain. By Mark Long. SENT: 870 words, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--MASTERS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— GLF--PAUL NEWBERRY-MASTERS — Column: Tiger Woods no longer dominant, and that's OK. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— GLF--MASTERS-CUT — Past 2 Masters champions Garcia, Willett miss cut. By Mark Long. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— GLF--MASTERS-TEE TIMES

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich can clinch the Bundesliga title with a win at Augsburg, regardless of how second-place Schalke does later at Hamburger SV. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-BAHRAIN GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice ahead of qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 310 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Peaty has gone full cycle, defending his Commonwealth Games title in the 100-meter breaststroke on Saturday to complete a four-year unbeaten run in the event. By John Pye. SENT: 990 words, photos.

WITH:

— COM--FHK-INDIA VS PAKISTAN — A late 2-2 draw for Pakistan has feel of a win vs India. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-MALARIA — Malaria, flu experts almost in shadows of Games village. SENT: 380 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona hosts Leganes and is seeking to remain undefeated in the Spanish league and continue its march toward the title. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1615 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus can stretch its Serie A lead to seven points with a win at last-place Benevento. Also, third-place Roma hosts surging Fiorentina and Sampdoria meets Genoa in a derby. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Monaco hosts Nantes in the French league a week before a trip to runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT.

WITH:

— SOC--LE HAVRE-PLAYER DIES — Le Havre teenage defender Samba Diop dies. SENT: 160 words.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica visits Setubal holding a single-point lead over FC Porto atop the Portuguese league. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0000 GMT.

SOC--FIFA-CHUNG RESIGNS

David Chung resigned on Friday as a FIFA vice president and a member of its ruling council after an audit of the Oceania confederation he led found "potential irregularities" and funding was cut by soccer's world governing body. By Rob Harris. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOC--MLS-ZLATAN'S ENCORE

CARSON, California — Nearly a week afterward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic realizes the soccer world is still buzzing about his spectacular debut for the LA Galaxy. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 710 words.

MMA--UFC-MCGREGOR SCUFFLE

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor was arraigned on charges of felony criminal mischief charges and misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment charges following a backstage melee he sparked at a UFC event in New York City. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CN--CANADA-HOCKEY BUS CRASH

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan — Canadian police said early Saturday 14 people were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. SENT: 670 words.

TEN--SPAIN-GERMANY

VALENCIA, Spain — Spain and Germany are level 1-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal before the doubles match between Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez and German pair Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT.

TEN--ITALY-FRANCE

GENOA, Italy — Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli of Italy face Pierre Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France with their Davis Cup quarterfinal series even at 1-1. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1530 GMT, photos.

TEN--BELGIUM-US

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The United States has a big advantage at least in world rankings, and John Isner and Sam Querrey have given the Americans a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup quarterfinals over Belgium. By Teresa M. Walker. Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison play Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the doubles Saturday. SENT: 570 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from match starting at 2100 GMT.

TEN--CHARLESTON

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Germany's Julia Goerges continued her strong season by defeating defending champion Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals of the Volvo Car Open on Friday. SENT: 450 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

HAMILTON, New Zealand — A penalty try in the 74th minute gave the Chiefs a 21-19 win over the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby on Saturday, extending to 14 matches their record winning streak over their closest New Zealand neighbor. SENT: 320 words, photos.

RGU--HONG KONG SEVENS

HONG KONG — Fiji crushed New Zealand 50-7 to complete pool play unbeaten at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CARTOUR OF CORSICA

AJACCIO, Corsica — Five-time defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier defends his overall lead during the second day of the Tour of Corsica. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT.

Other stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins clinch 2nd in Metropolitan, home-ice in 1st round. SENT: 630 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALLS OR SNOWBALLS? — MLB serves up a frosty start to new season, more snow coming. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— BBO--LEADING OFF — Ohtani swings hot HR bat, icy at Target Field. SENT: 420 words, photos.

