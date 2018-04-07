TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Big differences among Republican lawmakers over how much to increase spending on Kansas' public schools are forcing them to work the weekend.

They are under pressure Saturday to pass a plan that will satisfy a state Supreme Court mandate.

House and Senate negotiators held several rounds of talks Friday afternoon and evening to resolve the differences between their rival education funding plans.

But the talks broke off Friday night when it became clear that the negotiators weren't getting closer to agreeing on how much to spend.

The House plan would phase in a roughly $520 million increase in education funding over five years. The Senate's figure is $274 million.

The state Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient.