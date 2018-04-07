SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have held talks over establishing a telephone hotline between their leaders and other communication issues ahead of a rare summit between the rivals later this month.

The talks between working-level officials on Saturday at a border village were part of preparatory discussions to set up the April 27 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A summit between Kim and President Donald Trump is anticipated in May.

North Korea's diplomatic outreach has brought a temporary lull to tensions surrounding its nuclear program that saw Kim and Trump exchange threats of war last year.

Seoul says the inter-Korean summit will be focused on denuclearization. The North has yet to officially confirm its willingness to talk about giving up its nukes.