ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands (AP) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has struck near the British Virgin Islands but caused no reported damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred Friday afternoon some 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of the capital of Road Town at a depth of 25 miles (41 kilometers).

Some people said they felt the ground shake in the British overseas territory located just east of Puerto Rico.