Stocks ended the week the way they began it: tumbling as investors worry that tariffs and harsh words between the U.S. and China will touch off a trade war that derails the global economy. That came with the U.S. considering duties on an additional $100 billion in goods imported from China.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 58.37 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,604.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 572.46 points, or 2.3 percent, to 23,932.76.

The Nasdaq composite tumbled 161.44 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,915.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 29.63 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,513.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 36.40 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow fell 170.35 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq skidded 148.33 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 declined 16.13 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 69.14 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Dow is down 786.46 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 11.72 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.21 points, or 1.4 percent.