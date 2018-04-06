NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Harris says watching his work can be like looking through a yearbook.

He says you remember what was going on off-screen more than what happens in a scene because you spend so much time waiting to act.

He says it takes him "maybe a decade" to watch his work without being distracted.

The actor, who currently appears on AMC's "The Terror" airing Mondays, says that when he was filming his death scene on "Mad Men," he was actually in hiding on set because the show's creator had a fixation on keeping plot points secret.

And when his character King George VI died on Netflix's "The Crown," it was really a life-size prosthetic of himself on set.