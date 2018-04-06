MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a police chief has been shot to death in the crime-battered city of Chilapa in the southern state of Guerrero.

The Guerrero state prosecutors' office said Friday the police chief was killed late Thursday by a lone assailant during an annual town celebration.

The office said the sound of the gunshots was masked by the explosion of fireworks related to the celebration.

A day earlier the office reported that five corpses were found in a field near Chilapa, which has been ravaged by turf battles between local drug gangs.

The city of about 130,000 is among the most violent in Mexico, with a homicide rate of about 128 per 100,000 in 2017.