The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists and state media are reporting airstrikes and shelling in and around the rebel-held town of Douma after days of calm, signaling a possible collapse of a truce and evacuation deal.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Douma-based activist Haitham Bakkar say Syrian warplanes carried out at least six airstrikes on the town Friday afternoon.

Syrian state TV said members of the Army of Islam rebel groups fired mortar shells on government-held areas near Douma inflicting casualties and leading to army retaliation.

Douma is the last town held by rebels in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus. Other rebel groups agreed to relocate to the north after a Russia-backed government offensive in February and March that killed hundreds of people and caused devastating destruction.



1:25 p.m.

Syrian state media is reporting that a bomb has exploded near a mosque in the capital Damascus killing one person and wounding six others.

State news agency SANA said Friday's blast occurred in the northeastern neighborhood of Barzeh close to al-Khansaa mosque.

Such explosions have been rare in Damascus recently.

Barzeh is close to the eastern Damascus suburb of Harasta that opposition fighters evacuated last month following weeks of a crushing government offensive on eastern Ghouta.

Evacuations from the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus were suspended for the second day Friday, days after hundreds of opposition fighters and their relatives left for areas of the country's north as part of a surrender deal following the eastern Ghouta offensive.