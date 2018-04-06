EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 8, Augusta, Georgia — golf, US PGA Tour, The Masters.

thru 15, Gold Coast, Australia — Commonwealth Games.

thru 8, various sites — tennis, ATP, Davis Cup quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs France, Spain vs. Germany, United States vs. Belgium.

thru 8, Hong Kong — rugby, world series, Hong Kong Sevens.

thru 7, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

thru 8, Charleston, South Carolina — tennis, WTA, Volvo Car Open.

thru 8, Monterrey, Mexico — tennis, WTA, Monterrey Open.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Sharks.

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL, Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Avondale, Arizona — auto racing, IndyCar, Phoenix International Raceway.

US — ice hockey, last day of NHL regular season.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. New South Wales, Chiefs vs. Blues, ACT vs. Queensland, Lions vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. Crusaders.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jarrett Hurd vs. Erislandy Lara for IBF-WBA junior middleweight titles; Caleb Truax vs. James DeGale for Truax's IBF super middleweight title.

San Juan, Puerto Rico — boxing, Angel Acosta vs. Ryuji Hara for Acosta's WBO junior flyweight title.

Sakhir, Bahrain — auto racing, F1, Bahrain GP.

India — cricket, IPL: Kings X Punjab vs. Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina — motorcycling, MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo.

France — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Roubaix.

thru 15, Marrakech, Morocco — tennis, ATP, Grand Prix Hassan II.

thru 15, Houston — tennis, ATP, US Men's Clay Court Championship.

thru 15, Bogota, Colombia — tennis, WTA, Claro Open Colsanitas.

thru 15, Lugano, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Open.

Hyderabad, India — cricket, IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals.

Italy, England — football, Champions League quarterfinals: Roma vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

Chennai, India — cricket, IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders.

Germany, Spain — football, Champions League quarterfinals: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

thru 14, Kapolei, Hawaii — golf, US LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship.

Jaipur, India — cricket, IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Daredevils.

US — ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

US — basketball, NBA regular season ends.

thru 15, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina — golf, US PGA Tour, RBC Heritage.

thru 15, Madrid — golf, European Tour, Spanish Open.

Hyderabad, India — cricket, IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians.

Europe — football, Europa League quarterfinals.

Bengaluru, India — cricket, IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby, Hurricanes vs. Chiefs.

India — cricket, IPL, Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad.

US — basketball, NBA playoffs begin.

Liverpool, England — horse racing, Grand National Steeplechase.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Blues, Melbourne vs. Jaguares, Highlanders vs. ACT, New South Wales vs. Queensland, Sharks vs. Bulls.

London — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray for Saunders' WBO middleweight title; Terry Flanagan vs. Maurice Hooker for vacant WBO super lightweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonas Sultan for Ancajas' IBF junior bantamweight title.

Shanghai — auto racing, F1, Chinese GP.

India — cricket, IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings.

Long Beach, California — auto racing, IndyCar, Long Beach GP.

Netherlands — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Amstel Gold Race.