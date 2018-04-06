HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A Guam official says no one has applied for a license to set up an independent testing laboratory nearly two months after Gov. Eddie Calvo signed into law a bill implementing the rules for a medical marijuana program.

The Pacific Daily News reports that the marijuana program, approved by voters in the 2014 General Election, can't start without a testing laboratory. Department of Public Health and Social Services Acting Director Leo Casil said on Thursday that the program is at "a standstill."

Sen. Dennis Rodriguez, who wrote the medical marijuana rules and regulations bill, has said the lack of testing lab applicants could be attributed to a lack of regulations.

Voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing medical marijuana on the island for debilitating medical conditions such as epilepsy, HIV, cancer and glaucoma.