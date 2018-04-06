ATLANTA (AP) — The investigation into the disappearance of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee whose body was found in an Atlanta river will now focus on his final moments.

Atlanta police and fire officials say fishermen came across 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham's body Tuesday on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say his body was partially submerged in water and mud. Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Jan Gorniak said at a news conference Thursday that the cause of death was drowning. She said she was still awaiting toxicology reports to see if they could shed light on what caused him to drown.

Cunningham was an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based federal agency. He disappeared Feb. 12 and his family reported him missing on Feb. 16.