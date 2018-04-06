Two men whose tussle on the Tube tracks could have resulted in their deaths have been charged with endangering the lives of the heroes who pulled them out of the way of an oncoming train.

A sickening video shows the moment they fell on to the tracks, and how the train sped past seconds after they were taken out of harm's way.

Boguslaw Rybski, 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, 26, were both charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway.

The two were grappling by the train tracks at Green Park Underground Station when they fell onto the tracks.

Steve Burton, TfL's Director of Transport Policing said: "This behaviour was extremely dangerous and not only put the lives of the men involved at risk, but others on the platform who tried to help.

"These reckless actions will not be tolerated and the police will take the appropriate action."

According to witnesses, the two then tried to board the stopped train without success.

Because of the disruption, the Tube remained at the station for 15 minutes and the Victoria line towards King's Cross was closed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "The incident happened shortly after 1.30am on 1 April.

"Boguslaw Rybski, aged 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, aged 26, were both charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway.

"They were bailed to appear before Westminster Magistrates' on 19 April."

Witness Autumn, who filmed the incident, told Unilad: "My friend told me to Snapchat her a video of them, so I did and then the train started coming... They lost balance and fell in, and then they got saved.

"My friend thought one of them got stuck in and died because that's what it looks like in the video. Three guys pulled them out and just the guy's hoodie fell down and got hit by the train.

"After they were pulled out they were holding onto each other the whole time. When they came out they were just holding onto each other, I guess they thought they were going to die."