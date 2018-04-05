NEW YORK (AP) — The Paris Review has chosen a new editor, Emily Nemens, currently the co-editor of The Southern Review.

Nemens succeeds Lorin Stein, who resigned last December amid allegations of sexual harassment. She had co-edited The Southern Review, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, since 2013. She has also published short stories and previously worked at the Center for Architecture and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Founded in 1953, The Paris Review is one of the world's most prestigious literary journals and was run for decades by George Plimpton. In a statement Thursday, Paris Review publisher Susannah Hunnewall praised Nemens' gift for "finding diverse new voices." The New York-based magazine has a long history of publishing early works by prominent writers, from Philip Roth to Ann Patchett.