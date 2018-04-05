HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii will hold a hearing Thursday on how and why the state of Hawaii mistakenly sent alerts in January warning that a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.

The hearing in Honolulu is also expected to address options for improving emergency alerts.

Schatz, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, has introduced legislation that would give the federal government sole responsibility for handling missile alerts.

In January, the full committee examined policy concerns surrounding the use and effectiveness of the current warning system after the false alert was sent to Hawaii residents and visitors statewide. Schatz also requested the field hearing.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the mistaken alert to cellphones and broadcast stations across the state during an exercise.

Officials later disclosed that the employee didn't think he and his colleagues were participating in a drill and instead believed a real attack was imminent. The state has since fired him.

It took the agency 38 minutes to send a follow-up message to cellphones notifying people the alert was a mistake, in part because the agency had no prepared message it could send in the event of a false alarm. Agency officials notified broadcast stations earlier.

Within hours of the alert, the agency changed protocols to start requiring that two people send an alert. It also made it easier to cancel alerts by preparing a pre-programmed false alarm message.

The state Department of Defense, which oversees the agency, issued a report saying the agency began testing alerts before fully developing a plan to address missile threats.

A public outreach campaign conducted months earlier wasn't effective, the report said.

The emergency management agency has suspended its ballistic missile preparedness campaign, including monthly tests of the alert siren.