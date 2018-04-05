WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hoping to counter Chinese efforts to bolster its economic influence in the Americas during his inaugural trip to Latin America next week amid an escalating trade fight and his harsh rhetoric on immigration.

The White House says Trump is set to attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru and will travel to Bogota, Colombia to promote good-governance and Democracy in the Western Hemisphere.

Administration officials say no news is expected at the summit on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement or on new sanctions on the Venezuelan government.

The officials previewed the visit for reporters Thursday on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the trip.