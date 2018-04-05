NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the fatal New York City police shooting of a man who was brandishing a metal pipe (all times local):

11 a.m.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) is investigating the death of a Brooklyn man shot by officers who mistook a metal pipe for a gun.

Schneiderman said Thursday that his office is committed to "an independent, comprehensive and fair investigation."

The office has the power to investigate police-involved deaths of unarmed people.

A tense crowd gathered after Saheed Vassell was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The New York Times reports that police had encountered the man before and classified him as emotionally disturbed.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan says Vassell "took a two-handed shooting stance" and "pointed an object at the approaching officers" who'd been summoned by 911 calls about a man with a gun.

___

8:50 a.m.

The New York Police Department says officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

Police say 34-year-old Saheed Vassell was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The New York Times says a tense crowd gathered as police investigated the shooting.

It says police had encountered the man before and classified him as emotionally disturbed.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan says five officers responded after three 911 callers reported a man "pointing a silver firearm at people on the street."

Monahan says Vassell "took a two-handed shooting stance" and "pointed an object at the approaching officers."

Four of the officers then fired a total of 10 rounds.