TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The opposition on Thursday blocked Albania's four main highway junctions in an anti-government protest accusing it of links to organized crime and of increasing both taxes and poverty.

The conservative Democratic Party-led opposition boycotted Thursday's parliamentary session to launch a "civil disobedience" campaign through blocking the country's main roads and calling on the people not to pay increased taxes.

Hundreds of opposition supporters gathered at the four junctions across the country, blocking the traffic and calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.

Miles of vehicles were seen stopped on the Tirana to Durres highway and at the other three junctions. Only emergency vehicles were allowed through.

Democrats' leader Lulzim Basha said the roadblocks would continue "as long as citizens decide to."

Basha asked that the Cabinet remove a road toll and value-added tax on small businesses, and reinstate economic assistance to 30,000 families.

"The government should give to Albanians the prospect of a government that serves them and not a group of oligarchs, putting behind bars the people and releasing the criminals," he said.

Police said they considered the gatherings as illegal after receiving no request to hold them.

The opposition has exploited the displeased residents of the northeastern district of Kukes who last weekend burned down toll booths and scuffled with police to protest against high tariffs for the country's first toll road.

Rama acknowledged the lack of communication with the Kukes residents, adding the payment system would not start "until the best possible solution is found" for them.

The prime minister was determined, however, that the toll road would start soon, adding that the country was paying $42 million (€34 million) every year for the credit used to build that segment of the road.

The Democrats suffered a landslide loss in last year's vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations this year.

