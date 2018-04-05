A bizarre-looking image released by UK police of an alleged criminal has sent the internet into a frenzy over his strange facial features.

The image was created using e-fit technology, which is a computer-based method of producing facial composites of wanted criminals — except something clearly went very wrong with this one.

The Warwickshire Police posted the unusual image on social media, hoping that the public would be able to help find the man wanted for a robbery in Stratford.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Worse than the Johnny English one pic.twitter.com/A36Gg9AgER — Matthew Bamber (@mattybambs93) April 3, 2018

Detective 1: “Ummm, I’m not sure this E-fit came out right...”



Detective 2: “Eff-it. Post to Twitter.” — Jhova (@JHova42) April 3, 2018

The good news is that he should be really easy to spot. 😂 — Betsy Q. Contrary ❄️ (@BetsyContrary) April 3, 2018

This has just got to be his dog! In all seriousness, hope the culprit is caught soon. pic.twitter.com/eCFB76jWU1 — BettyBunny (@BettyBunny23) April 3, 2018

Unfortunately the man's rather large teeth distracted social media users, one of whom dubbed him Mr Gnashers. Others likened him to the Cheshire cat.

The police eventually said that despite the suspect's toothy grin, they still needed to find him.