A bizarre-looking image released by UK police of an alleged criminal has sent the internet into a frenzy over his strange facial features.
The image was created using e-fit technology, which is a computer-based method of producing facial composites of wanted criminals — except something clearly went very wrong with this one.
The Warwickshire Police posted the unusual image on social media, hoping that the public would be able to help find the man wanted for a robbery in Stratford.
Unfortunately the man's rather large teeth distracted social media users, one of whom dubbed him Mr Gnashers. Others likened him to the Cheshire cat.
The police eventually said that despite the suspect's toothy grin, they still needed to find him.