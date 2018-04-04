NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A house that's been a celebrity magnet for decades is on the market in the New York City suburbs.

According to the Journal News , actress Helen Hayes and her husband, playwright Charles MacArthur, bought "Pretty Penny" in Nyack (NY'-ak) in 1932.

Their guests included Ronald Reagan, Marilyn Monroe, Rosalind Russell, Ed Sullivan, Noel Coward, Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn and Vivien Leigh.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell bought it in 1996 for $770,000, and then it changed hands a couple of times.

Russell Crowe rented it for six months while filming "American Gangster" in 2006.

The current asking price is $4.75 million.

The 7,000-square-foot, 1858 Italianate Victorian home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, several fireplaces and Hudson River views. It comes with a 60-foot swimming pool, terraced gardens, koi pond and fountain.

