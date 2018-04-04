ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has placed a small Pakistani political party on its list of foreign terrorist groups, calling it a front for the militants behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The U.S. State Department says the Milli Muslim League is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group founded by Hafiz Saeed, a Muslim cleric who lives freely in Pakistan. The U.S. has offered a $10 million reward for his capture, and the U.S. and U.N. consider Lashkar-e-Taiba a terrorist group.

The Mumbai attacks killed 168 people. Saeed has denied responsibility, and Pakistan says there is not enough evidence to arrest him.

Saeed's spokesman, Yahya Mujahid, said Wednesday that the cleric is not part of the party or the armed group.