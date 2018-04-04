JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Shin Bet security service says it has arrested 10 Palestinians suspected of planning an attack against a navy ship off the Gaza coast.

The cell's alleged leader was being indicted Wednesday. The Shin Bet says Amin Jamaa's interrogation revealed a plan to send a decoy boat that would distract the navy ship, after which a rocket would be fired at it and militants would then try to abduct wounded soldiers on board as bargaining chips for future prisoner swaps.

The Shin Bet identified the men as members of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

The disclosure follows mass protests along the Israel-Gaza border last Friday in which 18 Palestinians were killed.