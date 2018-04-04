In most police chase videos, the interesting bit is the actual chase. Not in this one.

A 16-year-old led police on a chase in the US that finished in an unusual way: with the arrested man singing the Cops TV show theme song, Bad Boys.

Police officers in Haworth, US, chased the teen, who was allegedly driving a stolen car, through a golf course on Saturday.

As he was arrested and taken into the police car, the teen could be heard singing the theme song from the popular TV show.

The incident, captured on dashcam footage, was obtained by The Record through an Open Public Records Act request.

Police later discovered that the teen was in possession of burglary tools, cash, debit cards and personal identification stolen from residents in nearby areas.

Inside the vehicle, officers also found ski masks, screwdrivers and gloves.

The teen now faces charges including eluding, resisting arrest by flight, burglary and receiving stolen property.