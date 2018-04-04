A British family of four has been killed in a horror crash while on holiday in Florida after their satnav told them to do a U-turn.

Adam Stephenson, 30, was instructed by the device to turn around in a rented Mitsubishi saloon car as the family left the Kennedy Space Center because there had been a crash up ahead.

Mr Stephenson, his wife Maryanne, 29, and his parents Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn T Stephenson, 56, died after they were hit by a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the truck told police there was 'nothing he could do' after smashing into the passenger side of the white saloon.

Adam Stephenson and his wife Maryanne were killed in the crash.

Local sources pictured the family tonight, and said it was believed they were on their way back from watching a SpaceX rocket launch.

The family, from Bristol, were pronounced dead at the scene in Sisson Road on the SR-405 intersection in Titusville, Florida.

It has been described as a 'violent collision' by Titusville Police Department which says the crash is still under investigation.

The sat nav in the vehicle was instructing Mr Stephenson to do a U-turn at the intersection due to a blockage on SR 407 - the original route from the Space Center back to Davenport where the family were staying.

This crash remains under investigation by the Titusville Police Department.