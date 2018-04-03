WASHINGTON (AP) — Some whales are taking jazz riffs to new depths.

For the first time, scientists have eavesdropped year-round on the songs of bowhead whales, the little-heard whales that roam the Arctic under the ice. They found that bowheads are more prolific and downright jazzier than other whales.

Over three years an underwater microphone captured 184 distinct bowhead songs, according a study in Wednesday's Biology Letters. Given the wide variety of songs scientists think each male has a different song, and that they likely change from season to season. That's in contrast to humpback whales which sing versions of the same song every winter.

The oceanographer who recorded the songs compared them to Miles Davis. She finds the music beautiful, but acknowledges that some people compare it to fingernails on a chalkboard.